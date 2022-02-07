‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’ system requirements ask for just 20GB of free space

Ghostwire: Tokyo looks likely to not need a huge amount of free space on PC, despite being an open-world game.

The news comes via Ghostwire: Tokyo‘s Steam page. Currently available for pre-order, the page has newly updated system requirements. SSD storage is recommended but players will only need 20GB of free space. That’s pretty low compared to modern standards.

Unusually though, it requires more RAM than most games. A minimum amount of 12GB is listed with 16GB being the recommended amount. Most games typically require 8GB as minimum although, obviously, more is more.

Elsewhere, the system specs require an Intel Core I7 4770K @ 3.5GHZ or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor. Graphics card wise, players will need at least a Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 XT graphics card. Ideally though, a Nvidia GTX 1080 or AMD RX 5600 XT is recommended.

Only last week, a release date was confirmed for Ghostwire: Tokyo. Accompanying it were new gameplay videos including a 20 minute showcase of what to expect. The game will launch on March 25 for PC and PS5.

The game is set in a modern-day Tokyo where the vast majority of its residents have mysteriously disappeared. It’s down to the player to figure out what’s going on and face an invasion of supernatural beings and urban legends.

In NME’s hands-off preview of Ghostwire: Tokyo, we said it feels like “an intriguing exploration of Tokyo”. It also mentions the surreal nature of the game’s world at times.

Elsewhere, the creator of Left 4 Dead thinks there “just aren’t enough” co-op games. In part, Mike Booth thinks that may be because it’s hard to make a “good” co-op game.