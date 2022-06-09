‘Goat Simulator 3’ gets a surprise reveal at Summer Game Fest

Goat Simulator 3 has been confirmed at Summer Game Fest, and it’s coming later this year.

Little is known about the game, but it was very cheekily set up as though it was news about the long-anticipated Dead Island 2, except it was filled with an incredibly mean and destructive set of goats.

The Coffee Stain Studios game is a sequel to the first Goat Simulator, with the developer deciding to completely skip the number 2, because why not.

You can check out the trailer below:

Coffee Stain said: “Gather your herd and venture forth into Goat Simulator 3; an all-new, totally realistic, sandbox farmyard experience. Invite up to three friends in local or online co-op, create carnage as a team, or compete in mini-games and then not be friends anymore.”

Goat Simulator 3 is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in fall of 2022.

