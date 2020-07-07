‘God Of War’ is getting an ABC book for adults

Kratos’ and Atreus’ journey from 2018’s PlayStation 4 exclusive, God Of War, is being adapted into a satirical ABC storybook.

God Of War: B Is For Boy was announced via publisher Insight Edition’s Twitter account, and will tell the story of Kratos and his relationship with his son, Atreus. The book will be a lighthearted adaptation of the critically-acclaimed God Of War game.

Check out the tweet below.

Come along as Kratos teaches his son Atreus the ABC’s of the nine realms with God of War: B is For Boy. This new humorous take on @PlayStation’s God of War is written by @ASMRobinson and features original artwork by @RominaTempest. Preorder your copy: https://t.co/LhmD2wsvzs pic.twitter.com/7Hy3GsP2cD — Insight Editions (@insighteditions) July 6, 2020

Advertisement

The book will feature a heavy emphasis on Kratos’ at times “questionable” wisdom and guidance for his son, but will go light on the brutality, gore and language that gamers have come to expect from the games.

Author Andrea Robinson and illustrator Romina Tempest describe their collaborative effort as an “ABC storybook for adults”. Speaking to Polygon, Tempest clarified that it’s also not nearly as graphic as the PS4 exclusive game. “You may have to cover your kid’s eyes in one or two places to guarantee a completely kid-friendly experience.”

Tempest also described the book as “an abridged version” of the 2018 game’s story, given the 26-letter limitations of the alphabet. “My main focus was to try and recreate the same father and son relationship between Kratos and Atreus through their expressions and body language,” Tempest said.

She added that “Kratos has a very different personality in this game, so we needed to avoid the more belligerent facial expressions that are reminiscent of his younger self”.

Advertisement

God Of War: B Is For Boy was made in collaboration with God of War studio Sony Santa Monica, and can be pre-ordered for USD $16.99 via Amazon. The storybook is set to launch on September 1.