‘God Of War’ mod shows a shaven Kratos

A new mod allows players of God Of War to adventure as a completely clean-shaven Kratos throughout the game.

Originally released on PlayStation, the latest God Of War game came out for PC last week (January 14) and quickly became Sony‘s highest-rated game on the Steam storefront to date. Since then, mods have been working to change the game to play the way they want.

When the series first was released for the PlayStation 2, the protagonist Kratos looked much younger, sporting only a tiny pointed goatee for facial hair. In the new entry, which shares the same name, players take over a much older Kratos with a large bushy beard.

Some modders were missing the more clean-shaven look of Kratos from the original games, and modder DisablePP created the aptly named “Kratos No Eyebrows No Beard” mod, which does exactly as it states. When applying the mod to your game, Kratos will now have no facial hair at all.

While the only image that comes with the mod makes it appear as if Kratos is still sporting a thick moustache, in actual fact, the skin texture on Kratos’ upper lip is simply darker than the rest of his face. While some were expecting a more angular look under the beard like his facial structure in the original games, the new model has more of a rounded face being compared to Charles Bronson.

NME‘s Jake Tucker enjoyed the port saying, “God of War still holds up brilliantly, and this PC version adds the bells and whistles to rival even the latest and greatest in PC gaming. ”

In other news, Xbox is adding extra accessibility to more of its games with nine games, including Stardew Valley, receiving touch control support.