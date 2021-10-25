‘God of War’ PC port development has been outsourced by Sony

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that Canadian studio, Jetpack Interactive, is working on the PC port of God of War.

In a statement provided to Arstechnica, Sony explained that Jetpack Interactive is working on the PC version of God of War. It is also receiving supervision from the original creator, Sony Santa Monica, on the game.

Jetpack Interactive is what is known as a port house and support studio. It has previously worked on Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare II, various NBA Live games, and the PC port of Dark Souls. It has not worked with Sony before, but it has a reliable background in successful ports.

Interestingly, one employee at Jetpack Interactive has listed God of War Ragnorak as a project he’s working on according to his LinkedIn profile. That suggests the developer may also be working in-part on God of War‘s sequel too.

What we do know about the PC version of God of War is that it will be released on January 14 2022. It also has support for Nvidia’s DLSS technology which means boosted frame rates and lower latency. There’s also compatibility with ultra-wide 21:9 displays and “true 4K resolution”.

God of War on PC will also offer support for the PS4‘s DualShock 4 controller and the PS5‘s DualSense pad.

Recently, former PlayStation boss, Shawn Layden, has discussed how players should not expect to see Sony’s titles released the same day on PC as they are on PlayStation. That is despite the publisher being gradually more enthusiastic to bring some of its games to the format.

In other news, GeForce Now support has come to the Xbox’s Edge browser giving players the chance to play Death Stranding on an Xbox console.