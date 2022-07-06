‘God Of War: Ragnarok’ gets November 2022 release date

The highly anticipated PlayStation title God Of War: Ragnarok now has a confirmed release date, and it’s coming this year despite rumblings of a potential delay.

The release date is accompanied by a new 30-second cinematic trailer titled “Father And Son”, with the game releasing November 9 for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The different versions of the game have also been revealed, with a Digital Deluxe Edition, a Collector’s Edition, and a Jötnar Edition all being available alongside the standard version of the game.

An unboxing video for the Collector’s Edition and Jötnar Edition has also been uploaded on the official PlayStation YouTube channel, so hardcore fans gunning for the most expensive versions of the game can get a good look at exactly what they’ll be buying. Pre-orders for each version of the game open on July 15 at 3pm BST/10am ET/7am PT.

A new PlayStation.blog post also details each of the versions, with an upgrade from the PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 costing $10 (which will presumably be £10 if recent PlayStation cost conversions are any indication). However, the actual cost of the game and its various editions hasn’t been announced yet.

The description for the cinematic trailer reads: “Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before the prophesied battle that will end the world. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move…”

God Of War: Ragnarok was initially announced all the way back in 2020, and is a direct sequel to the critical and commercial smash hit 2018 instalment. As of the time of publication, the game has only had one trailer showing in-game footage, although with its release date now announced marketing for the title is likely to ramp up soon.

