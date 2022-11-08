‘God of War Ragnarok’ gets patch notes for launch day update

God of War Ragnarok launches on PS4 and PS5 tomorrow (November 9), and developer Sony Santa Monica has shared details on the game’s first patch.

Patch notes for the update were shared today (November 8), though Sony Santa Monica has warned that for anyone worried about spoilers, the patch notes do”contain “quest, creature, and ability names.”

“We strongly encourage you to download this patch to ensure you have the best possible experience when you play on Nov. 9,” added the studio on Twitter. According to PlayStation Game Size, the patch is 745 MB.

Advertisement

As for the update’s contents, the patch notes detail a long list of changes to God of War Ragnarok‘s stability, performance, quests, and more – you can see the full list of changes here.

In some regions, there are just a few hours to go until God of War Ragnarok is available to play. To see when the game launches across the world, here’s when you can play God of War Ragnarok in your region.

NME gave God of War Ragnarok four stars out of five in our review, and found plenty to praise with the game’s combat.

“Combat is compulsive because there’s a real heft to fighting in God of War Ragnarok’s scrapping,” reads our review. “Kratos hurls himself around with ferocity, but there’s still a weight to every swing of the Leviathan Axe, and you feel a slight resistance as he cuts loose with his signature Blades of Chaos.”

We also enjoyed the game’s “stunning visuals” across each realm, but felt Ragnarok didn’t do enough to build upon the 2018 reboot’s success.

Advertisement

“Shifting the focus onto Atreus’ story feels like a smart move and the universe painted here is as beautiful narratively as it is graphically, but some players may feel like they have ridden this ride before,” found our review.

In other gaming news, EA has confirmed that it will “stop further development” of the Project Cars series.