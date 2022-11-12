‘God Of War Ragnarok’ is the biggest launch of the series in the UK

God Of War Ragnarok has officially become the series’ biggest launch in the UK after being released less than one week.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, the latest addition to the God Of War franchise from Sony Santa Monica is already the fourth number one title for the series out of the previous 12 games. This includes six main games, two portable titles, and a series of remakes.

The data comes from GfK’s boss Dorian Bloch who told the publication that God Of War Ragnarok, “became the best-seller at that time in terms of week one sales and also lifetime sales for this franchise. In 2018, God Of War ranked at No.5 by units and revenue on Sony formats.

“God of War Ragnarok will debut at No.1 and is the first cross-gen title in the series,” Bloch added. “Day 1 physical sales were already greater than any other full-week launch sales for other titles in this franchise.”

This new report is based on physical boxed sales alone and is the biggest series title now in the UK. Bloch also explained that 55 per cent of the PS5 console sales for this week are part of the God Of War hardware bundle.

God Of War Ragnarok was finally released on November 9 for PS4 and PS5.

In NME‘s four-star review, Jake Tucker said, “God Of War Ragnarok is a good game but never particularly surprising. Shifting the focus onto Atreus’ story feels like a smart move and the universe painted here is as beautiful narratively as it is graphically, but some players may feel like they have ridden this ride before.”

