‘God Of War: Ragnarok’ trailer has received over 10 million views

Santa Monica Studio released a trailer for God Of War: Ragnarok at the Sony PlayStation Showcase, which has collectively received over 10million views.

Twitter user Benji-Sales has collected the views of all the trailers released during the Sony PlayStation Showcase on September 9. Most of the trailers were reuploaded by outlets, and all of these numbers had to be collated to get the totals.

God Of War: Ragnarok currently has the most views of all the trailers released at the event. It sits at over 10 million views. It is followed closely by Spider-Man 2 at 9 million. In third place is the Marvel’s Wolverine trailer, a short teaser, but despite this, it has received 7 million views. This is likely because of how well received the Spider-Man games have been received.

Most viewed Trailers after 24 hours from yesterday's PlayStation Showcase on YouTube • God of War Ragnarok – 10+ million

• Spider-Man 2 – 9+ million

• Marvel's Wolverine – 7 million

• KOTOR Remake – 3+ million

• Gran Turismo 7 – 1+ million

• Forspoken – 1 million pic.twitter.com/TI1CusMWPP — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) September 10, 2021

Advertisement

Grace Orlady, the senior manager of Santa Monica Studio, provided more details on the trailer in a PlayStation Blog post.

“As you can see in the trailer, we’re picking up a few years after the events of God of War (2018). The freezing winds of Fimbulwinter have come to Midgard, making survival for Kratos, Atreus, and Mimir in the Norse wilds even more challenging than before.” They added, “While the last game built an enormous amount of trust and understanding between father and son, there is still a great deal of complexity in their interactions – especially after the revelation of Atreus’ Giant heritage and the hidden prophecy only Kratos saw.”

The God Of War: Ragnarok trailer also revealed two of the main antagonists of the game. The first was Freya, who was an ally of Kratos in the previous game. “We wanted to remind players that Freya isn’t just a terrifyingly powerful user of Vanir magic, but also that she’s a formidable warrior in her own right. Enraged by Kratos’ evasion of justice by her hand, Freya will turn every weapon at her disposal towards her son’s killer.”

Finally, Thor was also revealed as a foe to contend with “Referred to disparagingly by Mimir as the ‘Biggest Butchering Bastard in the Nine Realms,’ Thor earned his title as one of the most powerful Aesir gods by wiping out nearly all the Giants at Odin’s command.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Age Of Empires IV is having a stress test this weekend which anyone can take part in.