‘God Of War: Ragnarok’ will not be delayed into 2023 says a journalist

According to a journalist, Sony’s upcoming PlayStation exclusive God Of War: Ragnarok will not be delayed into 2023.

While Sony has been busy with other PlayStation exclusives, some fans have become concerned by the lack of information being shared about God Of War: Ragnarok.

A post in Reddit’s Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit asked if the title may have been delayed. However, Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier has responded on his verified account, saying that it won’t be (via Push Square).

Whilst it’s also possible that the situation may change in the future, it appears that the next series entry will still release this year. That said, the title could still be pushed back later in the year.

God Of War: Ragnarok has already been delayed once. Initially it was supposed to launch in 2021 but was moved to the following year. At the time, Herman Hulst, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s head of worldwide studios, said: “So we have, currently, two very big, very narrative-driven games in development: Horizon Forbidden West and the next God Of War. For both of those, they’re frankly affected by access to performance capture and talent.

“For God Of War, the project started a little later. So we’ve made the decision to push that game out to next year, to ensure that Santa Monica Studio can deliver the amazing God Of War game that we all want to play,” said Hulst.

