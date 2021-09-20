‘God of War’ veteran moves to ‘Middle-Earth’ and ‘F.E.A.R’ developer

Warner Bros Games has announced that David Hewitt, part of the team behind rebooting God of War, has been appointed as studio head at Monolith Productions.

As first reported by Gamesindustry.biz, Hewitt has a career spanning over 20 years. In that time, he was director of product development at Sony Santa Monica, and spent 10 years at other roles within PlayStation including working as a game design manager, senior producer, and senior managing producer. He has also held lead designer positions at Tantalus Interactive and Ratbag Games.

In a statement, Vice President of Production at WB Games, Ben Bell, explained that “we are going to continue to build upon Monolith’s celebrated heritage by elevating the skilled studio leadership to make their next generation of games.”

Monolith Productions is behind the Middle-Earth games, Condemned, as well as the F.E.A.R series of first-person shooters, however it’s been relatively quiet for the company in recent years. While Middle-Earth: Shadow of War was released back in 2017, the company has only released DLC for the game since, and has not made any announcements about any other games.

Having successfully patented the Shadow of Mordor Nemesis system, it seems likely the next game from the studio will involve the popular game mechanic but there’s no sign as to what the game might involve elsewhere.

Earlier this year, WarnerMedia merged with Discovery, Inc. but promised to keep major franchises and core studios following the change.

