‘GoldenEye’ achievements have appeared for Xbox

An achievement list has appeared for GoldenEye on Xbox, sparking speculation that the game could be coming to storefronts.

The list includes 55 achievements worth 1,000 gamerscore, ranging from activities like completing levels and specific challenges to certain multiplayer ones. The list comes after a report last year from VGC that the Xbox 360 remaster for GoldenEye had leaked online and was playable.

Exophase also lists the game for Xbox One, although there is no confirmation if these achievements are tied to the cancelled Xbox 360 version or a simple port.

Currently, the list of achievements only has two scorers believed to be Rare employees, the developer who originally made GoldenEye for the Nintendo 64. One user is called BIGsheep, and the other Waylander73, which are the handles of Rare employees James Thomas and Rich Cousins on Twitter. Despite this coincidence, it is unconfirmed that these two have earned the achievements.

Whilst the exact nature of these GoldenEye achievements is unknown, there is currently no way to purchase that game or any other James Bond title online. The last license holder was Activision, and after suddenly removing some of the games from storefronts in 2013, there was confirmation that the license had been revoked. Since then, James Bond titles have been challenging, if not impossible, to purchase online.

That said, IO Interactive announced in 2020 that it is working on a new James Bond game, which is currently known as Project 007.

