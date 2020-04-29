Google announces ‘PUBG’, slew of EA titles for Stadia

Google has revealed that a number of popular titles, including PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and a handful of EA games, are headed to Stadia.

The new additions were announced during a special Stadia Connect event hosted yesterday (April 28). A special Pioneer Edition of PUBG is now available through the cloud gaming service at USD $40 – higher than the base game’s USD $30 price tag – but will be free to Stadia Pro subscribers. The Pioneer Edition comes with the base game, the game’s current survivor pass and Stadia-exclusive skins.

Google also announced that five titles from EA, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and a couple of unspecified games from its FIFA and Madden NFL franchises, will join the service later this year, with more to follow in 2021.

Advertisement

“Cloud is opening up exciting new possibilities for play,” EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in a separate statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “In partnering with Google Stadia, we have an opportunity to deliver some creative and innovative game experiences on an exciting new platform.”

The Stadia Connect event also featured three “First On Stadia” timed exclusives. They include collaborative game creation platform Crayta, the Overcooked-esque co-op title Get Packed and arcade-style skateboarding game Wave Break. Check out the full Stadia Connect event below.

Three new games for Stadia Pro subscribers have also been added: Zombie Army 4: Dead War, SteamWorld Heist and The Turing Test, all arriving on May 1. Meanwhile, Thumper will leave the service at the end of April.

Other games headed to Stadia include Octopath Traveler at USD $60 (available now), Rock of Ages 3 in June and Embr, which kicks off early access on May 21.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Google made the Stadia Pro free for two months to keep gamers entertained as they isolate themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, development on Baldur’s Gate III, which will be available on the Stadia at launch, has been slowed down due to developer Larian Studios’ new work-from-home arrangements in order to enforce social distancing measures.