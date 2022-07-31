Google confirms Stadia is not shutting down

Google has now publicly addressed the rumoured shutdown of Google Stadia, saying that it’s not happening.

Earlier this week rumours began to circulate that Google Stadia – the cloud-based gaming service – was going to shut down, but Google has now addressed said rumours and assured that it will be keeping the service running.

The official word denying the shutdown comes from Google Stadis’s own Twitter account earlier in the week, which wrote: “Stadia is not shutting down. Rest assured we’re always working on bringing more great games to the platform and Stadia Pro. Let us know if you have other questions.”

Stadia is not shutting down. Rest assured we're always working on bringing more great games to the platform and Stadia Pro. Let us know if you have other questions. — Stadia ☁️🎮 (@GoogleStadia) July 29, 2022

Another burning question Google Stadia has had to address recently was if players would be able to remove games from their libraries, to which the Twitter account responded: “We have no news to share about the option to remove games from your library — we’ll take this as feedback. Let us know if you have more questions,” (via Eurogamer).

Last month a new report suggested that both The Quarry and High On Life were originally going to be released as flagship titles for the cloud-based game streaming service. These titles apparently stopped being flagship games when it was reported that Google Stadia would shift its focus from developing games themselves to selling and improving the actual technology behind it.

According to the report, Bungie was interested in obtaining the technology, but it looks as though the recent Sony acquisition changed those plans instead. Capcom was also apparently interested in using the technology to put up cloud gaming demos on its own website, with a demo for Resident Evil 8 accessible in-browser at the moment.

