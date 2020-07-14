Google Stadia announces a wave of upcoming games for the console

A Google Stadia Connect presentation has delivered news of many new upcoming games for the console, both exclusives and third party titles.

Multiple games were announced, five of which are exclusive to the system at launch. Outcasters is a competitive top-down shooter with a distinctly vibrant world for players to engage each other in. Coming to Stadia today (July 14) is Orcs Must Die! 3, which has players fighting against wave after wave of Orcs.

The other three exclusives were not shown, however, the developers for each project were revealed. Rock Band developer Harmonix, Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games, and Submerged developer Uppercut Games will all be creating exclusive titles for Stadia in the future.

The classic Bomberman series is returning in the vein of a battle royale. Titled Super Bomberman R Online, up to 64 players can battle out in online matches and include Crowd Play, a feature in which streamers can invite viewers into their game. Super Bomberman R Online will release on Stadia first before coming to other systems.

Another title coming first to Stadia is One Hand Clapping, a puzzle game which requires players to use their singing voice to build confidence and power through each level.

Many third-party titles will also be making the jump to Stadia including; Dead by Daylight; the Hitman reboot trilogy; Serious Sam 4; Outriders; WWE 2K Battlegrounds; PGA Tour 2K21; NBA 2K21; Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice; Hello Neighbor and Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek. You can see the full presentation below.

Other companies have joined Stadia in announcing their plans for the year. Ubisoft recently presented its upcoming selection of games arriving over the coming 12 months, including Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and the recently announced Far Cry 6.

Microsoft will be delivering their plans for the Xbox Series X when the Xbox Games Showcase drops next week (July 23). The show is set to focus on first-party titles such as Halo: Infinite and announce many new games.

One of the biggest rumours that has been circulating is that a new Fable entry could be making an appearance. The trademark was recently renewed by Microsoft with the intent of use, hinting that the series could be returning for the Xbox Series X.