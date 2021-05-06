Google Stadia loses six more staff members to Haven Studios

At least six Google Stadia staff members have reportedly left the company to join Haven Studios.

The six staff members who have made the switch from Stadia to Haven, a Montreal-based studio co-founded by former Stadia Game Studios VP Jade Raymond in March, include several high-profile personnel, according to a ResetEra post.

The most notable is Sebastien Puel, the former General Manager at Stadia, who is reportedly also a co-founder at Haven. Prior to his stint at Google Stadia, Puel acted as a producer on Assassin’s Creed 2 and as executive producer on the Assassin’s Creed franchise at Ubisoft.

Corey May, who was previously the Head of Creative Services & Publishing at Stadia, has joined Haven Studios as its World/IP Director. Meanwhile, Jonathan Dankoff, previously a UX Researcher at Stadia, will now perform as Haven’s Insights Director. Like Puel, May also previously worked on the Assassin’s Creed franchise before leaving Ubisoft in 2015.

Other former Stadia employees who have joined Haven include Erwann Le Rouzic and Francis Denoncourt as Concept Artists, as well as Pierre-Marc Bérubé, a former Stadia Graphics Programmer who is taking on a Software Engineer position.

Earlier this year, Google announced that it would be shuttering its internal Stadia game development studios, and would instead shift its resources to working with third-party developers.

Meanwhile, Haven Studios has been tapped by Sony to develop a new PlayStation game. At the time, Sony reassured players that the team at Haven Studios would “refocus on GAMES in a place where we can practice our crafts without any barriers or impediments”.