Google Stadia Pro is free for the next two months

Google’s game-streaming service, the Stadia Pro, will be free for the next two months to keep gamers entertained as they isolate themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made via Google’s blog, The Keyword, and Twitter.

To help people connect with friends online & have some fun during these challenging times, we're opening up Stadia for everyone. You'll also get 2 months of free access to Stadia Pro with some free games to play! Check out our blog for all the details → https://t.co/n27t4Pmnn4 — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) April 8, 2020

Phil Harrison, Vice President and GM of Google Stadia wrote in the blog post: “We’re facing some of the most challenging times in recent memory. Keeping social distance is vital, but staying home for long periods can be difficult and feel isolating. Video games can be a valuable way to socialise with friends and family when you’re stuck at home, so we’re giving gamers in 14 countries free access to Stadia Pro for two months. This is starting today and rolling out over the next 48 hours.”

Google Stadia Pro is currently only available in the US, Canada, the UK, Belgium, France, Finland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Germany, Ireland and Denmark. It is not known when the rest of the world will be able to access the service.

To sign up, players can head over to the Google Stadia store and register with a Gmail account. New subscribers will be able to play nine free games, including GRID, Destiny 2: The Collection and Thumper. Players will also be able to purchase other games, such as Doom Eternal.

Once the free access period runs out, subscribers will be charged according to their region’s rates. Even if they do decide to terminate their subscription, subscribers will be able to retain the games downloaded during the trial.

Google has also announced that it will be taking measures to allow for heavier internet usage as people around the world self-isolate: “To reduce load on the internet further, we’re working toward a temporary feature that changes the default screen resolution from 4K to 1080p. The vast majority of people on a desktop or laptop won’t notice a significant drop in gameplay quality, but you can choose your data usage options in the Stadia app.”

In other console news, Sony has revealed its new DualSense controller for the upcoming PlayStation 5, which is expected to drop sometime between October and December this year.