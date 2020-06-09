Google Stadia reportedly won’t receive ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ on launch day

Developer CD Projekt RED has seemingly revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 will not launch on Google Stadia alongside its PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 counterparts.

In a now-removed press release, according to separate reports from Arts Technica and IGN, the developer noted that “Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on 17 September 2020 for the PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4”, adding that the Google Stadia version would only debut “by the end of the year”.

However, the official Cyberpunk 2077 website still lists the Stadia as a launch platform under a banner that reads “coming September 17th, 2020”, at the time of writing. CD Projekt RED has yet to officially comment on the reported delay in Cyberpunk 2077’s release for the Stadia.

Advertisement

Last week, CD Projekt RED delayed the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire live stream in light of the nationwide protests in the US. The developer revealed the move on the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter, stating that “more important discussions are happening right now and we want them to be heard”.

“We wholeheartedly stand against racism, intolerance and violence. Black Lives Matter,” it added. The event was originally slated for June 11 but has been pushed back by two weeks to June 25.

In other CD Projekt RED news, the developer recently unveiled Master Mirror, an upcoming expansion for its digital CCG Gwent. The update introduces over 70 new cards into the game, themed after Gaunter O’Dimm, the shadowy Master Mirror himself. Among the new cards is a never-before-seen Legendary card, which evolves as a battle progresses, as well as 11 neutral cards.