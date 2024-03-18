‘Gotham Knights’ developer is working on upcoming ‘Wonder Woman’ game

According to a job listing on Gotham Knights developer WB Games Montréal‘s website, the studio is assisting with Monolith Productions‘ upcoming Wonder Woman game.

As spotted by Tech4gamers, WB Games Montréal is looking for an external development artist who will “support the Monolith Productions team on their announced Wonder Woman game!”

The upcoming Wonder Woman game was announced back in December 2021 at The Game Awards. It is being developed by Middle-Earth: Shadow of War developer Monolith, and is not going to be a live-service game like the recent Suicide Squad, according to a statement from Warner Bros.. It is described a single-player, open-world action-adventure game with an original story set in the DC universe.

Wonder Woman will also make use of Warner Bros’ patented Nemesis system; a game mechanic that first debuted in Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and sees enemies dynamically becoming stronger as they defeat the player.

However, plans for games change often, and JB Perrette, Warner Bros. Discovery’s CEO for global streaming and games, recently stated the company would be moving away from “volatile” triple-A games and instead focusing on live-service ones. This is despite the single-player Hogwarts Legacy being the best-selling game of 2023, and live service Suicide Squad not meeting expectations.

WB Games Montréal’s first triple-A game was Batman: Arkham Origins, which got mixed reviews. Between that and 2022’s Gotham Knights it has worked as a support studio on a number of DLC for Batman: Arkham Knight.

Gotham Knights also received mixed reviews on launch. While NME gave it four stars out of five and praised its “solid open-world”, it only holds a rating of 67 per cent on aggregate site Metacritic.

