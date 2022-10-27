‘Gotham Knights’ gets PC patch to tackle performance issues

Gotham Knights, from developer Warner Bros. Games Montréal, has been patched on PC in a bid to tackle the game’s performance issues, with a console patch planned later this week.

Fans were disappointed to find that Gotham Knights had a wide array of technical issues when it launched on October 21, with players raising complaints about frame rate issues, crashes as well as other complaints.

In response, Warner Bros. Games Montréal has said that it is “aware that players on both PC and console have been experiencing performance challenges.” Taking to Twitter, the developer added that “the team is hard at work on a larger patch to improve performance overall and give you the best possible experience. For console users, we are specifically aiming to address challenges with framerate stability.”

The patch, the full notes for which are available here, is intended to address general fixes, such as keyboard input issues, co-op matchmaking invitation fixes as well as various crash fixes. This patch is currently for PC players only – the developer added that the next patch coming to consoles is planned for the end of the week, and that it will “address a mix of needed fixes that have popped up since launch.”

Warner Bros. has asked players to continue reporting bugs in the game via the Gotham Knights website.

Despite the technical issues, Gotham Knights mostly impressed Jake Tucker in his four-star review for NME. While the game is let down by some shaky stealth sections, the combat is where Gotham Knights really shines. Tucker also heaped praise on the game’s cast of characters in its co-op gameplay.

Ultimately, Tucker argues, the game makes a “fairly solid package, but Gotham Knights just feels a little cheap. Movement feels a little clunky, stealth feels poorly implemented – especially coming from a studio that worked on an Arkham game – and it really just feels like it could have done with another few coats of paint.”

In other gaming news, Infinity Ward has warned that anyone who changes their console’s region to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 early could face being “locked out of the game” until it releases on October 28.