‘Gotham Knights’ will have fun with players that choose the same character

According to WB Montréal developers on the upcoming Gotham Knights, players that enter an online game as the same character can expect the game to react.

This comes from a GameInformer interview published today (June 20) with executive producer Fleur Marty and game director Geoff Ellenor, where both were asked if, for example, two Nightwings can end up playing together in co-op.

“You can make it as weird as you want to,” said Ellenor, with Marty adding that the team is “leaving it up to players. We know some people will want to have different characters, but some won’t care.

Advertisement

“I don’t want to spoil anything, but there’s a funny moment in the game if you are playing as two of the same character. We’re giving you complete freedom.”

Oftentimes co-op games will either not let players pick the same character, or pay no attention to the fact that two players have picked the same person. In Gotham Knights though, the game appears to be having some fun as it’ll be pointing out the fact (in some way or another) that there are two of the same person in the game.

Marty also added that this version of Gotham City will be the biggest one in video games (after WB Montréal developed Batman: Arkham Origins), they said: “For sure it’s the biggest version of Gotham that has been represented in video games. The most important thing for us is its density and verticality. It has a lot of layers.” adding that “the Batcycle is the long-range mode of transportation.”

Gotham Knights is set to launch on October 25 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Both the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game have been cancelled.

In other news, according to the senior narrative designer on Returnal, Eevi Korhonen, writing the game’s complex mystery and allowing players to follow the non-linear story was a “tightrope walk”.