Gotham Knights will run at 30 FPS on consoles with no performance mode available when the game launches on October 21.

That’s according to Gotham Knights executive producer Fleur “Flaoua” Marty (as spotted by Wario64 on Twitter) speaking in the game’s Discord server, where she directly addressed console players.

“I know many of you are wondering about the availability of a performance mode for Gotham Knights on consoles,” said Marty. “Due to the types of features we have in our game, like providing a fully untethered co-op experience in our highly detailed open-world, it’s not as straightforward as lowering the resolution and getting a higher FPS.

“For this reason, our game does not have a performance/quality toggle option and will run at 30FPS on consoles.”

The news follows a rather more exciting announcement for the game – Gotham Knights’ Heroic Assault mode, a free four player co-op mode launching on November 29. While the game’s campaign only supports two player co-op, this mode will see four players ganging together to take on the villains of Gotham.

Gotham Knights is just one of two Batman games currently on the horizon, with WB Games Montréal working on it while Rocksteady is returning to the Arkham franchise with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

NME’s Jake Tucker took a look at Gotham Knights earlier this month, and was guardedly optimistic about it. Tucker heaped praise the game’s cast of playable characters and “some genuinely fantastic level design.”

However, Tucker did note that the game feels weaker than the Arkham games “in a lot of ways,” bringing attention to the game’s combat and especially its stealth mechanics, which he described as a “serious step back,” adding: “while some characters might get perks to skulking about, most of the time it feels like a sloppier version of Arkham’s stealth systems.”

In other gaming news, Pokémon Sword and Shield will receive one final update on November 1 before The Pokémon Company‘s focus shifts to the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.