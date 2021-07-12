‘Gran Turismo 7’ beta seemingly available on PlayStation website

The beta test for Gran Turismo 7 appeared on the Experience PlayStation website, despite not yet being announced.

As reported by Eurogamer, fans that were on the Experience PlayStation website this morning (July 12) were able to attempt to redeem a beta-test code for Gran Turismo 7.

By clicking through “Related Campaigns” and then “Italia Quest”, and watching 10 seconds of the embedded trailer, the option to redeem a beta code was made available.

It is likely the page was not yet intended to be made public, as the Experience PlayStation app is not often used by Sony or fans. The beta code given for Gran Turismo 7 also appears to be a placeholder, as redeeming it has no effect.

Some fans have taken this as a sign that Gran Turismo 7 is about to get a beta test, much like Gran Turismo Sport did six months before its release.

Gran Turismo head Kazunori Yamauchi said recently that Gran Turismo 7 on the PS5 will be a return to earlier form and feel “a bit nostalgic”.

The classic PlayStation racing game was subject to many changes in its most recent iteration as GT Sport. The game removed much of Gran Turismo’s usual extensive car collection and focused on a more online experience, providing background for further eSports competitions.

In an interview with GQ, a Sony representative advised CEO Jim Ryan that Gran Turismo 7 would be pushed back to a 2022 release date, after multiple changes.

The full statement read: “GT7 has been impacted by Covid-related production challenges and therefore will shift from 2021 to 2022.

With the ongoing pandemic, it’s a dynamic and changing situation and some critical aspects of game production have been slowed over the past several months. We’ll share more specifics on GT7’s release date when available.”