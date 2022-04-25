‘Gran Turismo 7’ update adds three news cars and an edited track layout

Gran Turismo 7‘s free April update has added three new cars and a new track layout to the racing simulator.

In a new blog post Polyphony Digital revealed the improvements and additions in Gran Turismo 7‘s April update, which launched today (April 25). The three new cars added to the racing game include 2021 Super GT Champion the Subaru BRZ GT300 ’21, the Subaru BRZ S ’21, and the Suzuki Cappuccino (EA11R) ’91.

As for the new track layout, the developer has introduced the ’24hLayout of Spa-Francorchamps’ – located in Belgium – which has a total length of 7,004m and 21 corners, with its Longest Straight being 751.84m.

Advertisement

You can check out the update trailer below:

“Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium is one of the most famous international circuits in Europe,” Polyphony explained. “This update adds the ’24h Layout’ in addition to the already existing full track layout. The biggest difference of these two layouts is the location of the pit facility.

“The pit is ahead of turn one on the full track, and there is a long pit road going in. When leaving the pit the driver will drive alongside the famed S curve before merging onto the track at the Kemmel Straight. This pit road is narrow and curved, requiring drivers to be wary of cutting the white line in races where penalties are enabled.”

Additionally, Polyphony confirmed that both the “Gassho-style Houses in Ainokura” and “Cherry Blossoms at Night” locations will be added to the featured section of Scapes – which are hyper-realistic images that can be used in the game’s photo mode.

Earlier this month, patch 1.1 was released for Gran Turismo 7 which rebalanced the credit payout system following reports of confusion from players. The new update also increased rewards for events in the World Circuit and raised the maximum cap for earned in-game credits from 20million to 100million.

Advertisement

In other news, Valheim has reached 10million copies sold since its Early Access launch last year.