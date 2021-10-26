‘Gran Turismo 7’ will feature over 400 cars according to new video

A new behind-the-scenes video for Gran Turismo 7 has revealed the game will feature over 400 cars.

In the video, Polyphony Digital CEO Kazunori Yamauchi confirmed that the upcoming racer, which is set to release on March 4 next year, will feature modern cars as well as “many of the most fascinating cars from motoring history”.

In the video, which showed off the car collecting aspect of the game, Yamauchi stated that: “I think the act of collecting these cars is another important side to car culture.” He went on to say that: “Gran Turismo 7 includes cutting-edge PS5 quality models, but what makes Gran Turismo 7 special isn’t just the high quality. It’s also the sheer number of car models it contains.”

Advertisement

While the video doesn’t show much gameplay, the models included in the trailer seem to be of very high quality, something that has been clear since the game’s initial announcement.

This is the latest in a series of videos about car culture starring the acclaimed director. In a recent video, Yamauchi said: “I think the car is one of the most beautiful industrial products, the appreciation for the beauty of their shapes is car culture.”

“Controlling these high-performance machines that far exceed human limits is another part of car culture,” he continued.

“Appreciating these cars, for example,” he said of Gran Turismo 7, “by collecting them, is another crucial side to car culture. I really think that car culture is a very multi-faceted thing.”

Advertisement

In other news, Resident Evil is being remade with Unreal Engine 4 in first-person. The fan remake, which doesn’t have a release date, will feature both a first and third-person viewpoint. This way players can play the iconic horror classic in the traditional, if somewhat clunky style, or with modern convenience if they so choose.