‘Grand Theft Auto 5’ comes to Xbox Game Pass today

Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of July’s Xbox Game Pass additions and it’s available to play through streaming or installation onto Xbox consoles today (July 6).

This is the third time that the game has been added to the subscription service, serving the opportunity to replay the story of Trevor, Michael and Franklin.

As well as Grand Theft Auto 5, the other game that’s now playable on Xbox Game Pass is the action-RPG Sword And Fairy: Together Forever and McPixel 3. Later on in July, subscribers will get Common’hood and Insurgency: Sandstorm (July 11), Exoprimal (July 14), and Techtonica and The Cave (July 18).

Available today on Game Pass ⚠️ 🚁 Grand Theft Auto V

✨ Sword and Fairy: Together Forever

Xbox confirmed that both the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 are available.

The most recent version of the game includes new graphics modes offering up to 4K resolution, 60 frames per second, ray tracing, improved textures, HDR options and more.

Moreover, the advanced spatial sound of the upgraded Xbox Series X|S version of the game puts players in the heart of the heist action.

However, a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold is necessary to play Grand Theft Auto Online on the console. Grand Theft Auto 5 is not on its way to Xbox Game Pass for PC.

On July 15, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will lose access to Exo One, PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls and Spelunky 2. Players can buy those expiring games at a 20 per cent discount to add them to their library forever.

