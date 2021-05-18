‘Grand Theft Auto 5’ is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S in November

Grand Theft Auto 5 has been confirmed to hit next gen consoles in November, bringing a range of new features and graphical improvements.

Developers Rockstar Games dropped the news as part of a look at new content coming to the game over the next few months. Currently, PS5 or Xbox Series X|S players can play GTA 5 through backwards compatibility on both consoles, although these don’t take advantage of the enhanced power of the newly released (and hard to find) consoles. Now, the open world crime action title has been announced to hit these consoles on November 11.

GTA 5 has been something of a cultural phenom, being consistently popular since its launch all the way back in 2013 on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. The game was remastered and brought to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in 2015, adding features like the ability to play in first person and enhanced graphics.

A big part of the reason behind the game’s long-term success is the multiplayer GTA Online component, which casts players as just one of a horde of player-controlled criminals wandering the streets of Los Santos in an RPG setting where players are free to race, roleplay, buy property or even just pick up an assault rifle and go on a rampage.

This latest drop of new stuff for the game is intended to land before GTA V’s next-gen reinvention, and will expand what you can do in the GTA Online component. There seems to be a large focus on car culture and allowing players to both customise their vehicles further and set up in non-violent spaces to show off their new ride.

This focus on cars is expanding things in a less wholesome way, too. New missions will see players getting stuck into new races, trying to steal new vehicles and even take part in new multi-part robbery missions. While Rockstar hasn’t confirmed it, the hope is that “multi-part robbery missions” could even mean a new heist, a popular part of the game that lets players team up to take part in ostentatious crimes.

While a standalone version will be coming to both new consoles, Rockstar’s post states: “this new standalone version of GTA Online will be available for free exclusively to PlayStation 5 players during the first three months.”

Sony is also hoping to sweeten the deal for PlayStation Plus members currently playing on PlayStation 4 by giving them $1,000,000 in GTA cash each month until the launch of GTA Online on PlayStation 5.