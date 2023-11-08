‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ reveal trailer will officially arrive in “early December”

Rockstar Games has confirmed that the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 will arrive in “early December”.

In a message sent to press and posted via social media, Rockstar Games founder Sam Houser confirmed that fans don’t have long left to wait for the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

“Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games,” reads Houser’s message. “Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about — without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us.”

“In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution,” continued Houser, before confirming that Grand Theft Auto 6‘s reveal trailer is just weeks away.

“We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto,” he shared. “We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.”

While Grand Theft Auto 6′s announcement was reported earlier today, this is the first official news about the game since its development was confirmed in 2022.

Rockstar has been relatively quiet for the last year, after a major hack saw early development footage of Grand Theft Auto 6 spread across the internet. A 17-year-old teenager in Oxfordshire was arrested in relation to the hack, and publisher Take-Two Interactive confirmed the incident didn’t “have any influence on development or anything of the sort”.

