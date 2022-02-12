‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ may get its first gameplay trailer this year

A reliable Rockstar Games insider believes that the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer will be released this year. Even better, it is likely be a full gameplay trailer.

Originally reported by Sportskeeda, insider, Tez2, has suggested on GTAForums that a Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer could be unveiled later this year.

Insider Tez2 claims GTA 6's trailer is coming this year. #GTA6 pic.twitter.com/67beLjErCy — GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS (@NEWSLEAKSGTAS) February 6, 2022

While there is no suggestion of what to expect from it, if it happens, it’s a marked improvement from other first trailers. Many first trailers are teaser clips with some focusing on CGI or even just a game logo. Tez2 also has form for being correct. At the start of 2022, they said that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be announced with “a release expected a year after”. In the past, they have also been correct about many GTA Online updates too.

When Rockstar first announced Grand Theft Auto 5 in 2011, it followed the news with a trailer in the same year.

Earlier this week, Take-Two discussed in a recent company earnings call that the focus would be on single-player gaming. According to GAMINGbible, Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick, explained that “Rockstar is known for storytelling”. He added that it is also “known for these fantastic open-world experiences”.

It was only last week that Rockstar confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 development is “well underway”. Previously, analysts suggested that the game could be out by March 2024 due to Take-Two’s latest financial guidance.

