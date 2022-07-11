‘Grand Theft Auto 6′ must “exceed players’ expectations” says Rockstar

Whilst announcing a slow down in support of Red Dead Online, developer Rockstar Games has acknowledged player expectations regarding Grand Theft Auto 6.

The Grand Theft Auto studio gave players an update regarding current and future projects in a blog post from last week (via VGC). Rockstar then addressed the task of developing Grand Theft Auto 6, and what it means going forward.

“Over the past few years, we have been steadily moving more development resources towards the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series — understanding more than ever the need to exceed players’ expectations and for this next entry to be the best it can possibly be — and as a result, we are in the process of making some changes to how we support Red Dead Online.”

Major themed content updates will cease for Red Dead Online, but the title will still receive updates and support from Rockstar.

Last week a new Kotaku report explained that multiple remaster projects were recently canned at Rockstar Games after the negative critical reception to the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy remaster last year, with resources instead going towards the aforementioned GTA 6.

“Once again, we want to thank the community for their continued support,” said Rockstar Games at the end of its blog post. “We are truly grateful for all the constructive feedback we’ve received up to this point and hope you keep it coming.”

