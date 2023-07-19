‘Grand Theft Auto’ Cluckin’ Bell restaurant issued a cease and desist

The team that wanted to recreate two restaurants from Grand Theft Auto is changing its course of action after Take-Two Interactive‘s legal representatives sent them a cease and desist letter.

Smokin J’s BBQ and Boyworldwide were working together to set up a pop up Cluckin’ Bell and Burger Shot at Comic Con San Diego this week, per Rockstar Intel‘s report. However, Smokin J’s BBQ has had to let Grand Theft Auto fans down lightly because Take-Two Interactive did not grant its permission for this imitation of its intellectual property.

“Last Night, we received a cease and desist letter from the law firm representing Take-Two Interactive. In response, we have been forced to scrap the Burger Shot event that was planned for this weekend (at Comic Con),” read the email sent to Rockstar Intel on the events.

“We are still doing a Cluckin’ Bell type installation next weekend, however it is now going to be a spoof installation branded as Dont Cluckin Tell,” said Smokin J’s BBQ.

This is the second time that Smokin J’s BBQ and Boyworldwide have collaborated on a Grand Theft Auto-inspired pop up project. Last year, the two companies managed to publicise a Cluckin’ Bell Chicken Restaurant complete with staff uniforms, menus and signage from the games.

Owing to the significant success that the original pop up saw, it’s understandable that the team would want to expand to offer a Burger Shot too. At the same time, it’s likely that Take-Two Interactive were waiting for some sort of announcement in order to stop the project in its tracks before fans could set foot in it.

