‘Grand Theft Auto Online’ is shutting on some platforms

GTA Online is being closed down on some older platforms, according to a statement from developers, Rockstar Games.

The ever-popular online version of Grand Theft Auto V has been available for eight years, across three generations of consoles so far. Now, GTA Online is being shuttered on older consoles – that includes the PS3 and Xbox 360.

A tweet from developers Rockstar Games revealed that the older platforms will officially turn off their servers on December 16 2021.

GTA Online for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Will Shut Down on December 16, 2021 Details: https://t.co/JsIRTHxGP9 pic.twitter.com/xn5GbMDkCV — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 16, 2021

Advertisement

An official statement over at Rockstar Games clarifies exactly what to expect when GTA Online is shut down on these platforms.

“The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online, including website stat tracking via the Rockstar games social club, will officially be shutting down on December 16, 2021,” it confirms.

“In addition, shark cash cards for GTA Online will no longer be sold for the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions after September 15, 2021.”

Although this brings an end to GTA Online on older consoles, Rockstar stresses that this will not affect the main GTA V campaign.

“These changes are strictly for the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online, and will have no impact on access to, or progress within, the Grand Theft Auto V story mode,” they confirmed. Additionally, PS4 and Xbox One players will remain unaffected.

Advertisement

“We’d like to thank the GTA Online community for their continued support, and look forward to seeing players continue their journey in Los Santos with us on new platforms.”

Enhanced versions of GTA V and GTA Online are heading to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 11, 2021.