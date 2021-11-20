‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy’ gets massive patch to fix game

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy released in October in a less than desirable state, but Rockstar Games has now released an update to fix numerous issues with the remaster.

Today (November 20) Rockstar has released the 1.02 update which will fix numerous bugs present in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy. The developer previously apologised for the games less than optimal condition at launch. It announced it will return the original versions GTA 3, San Andreas and Vice City to PC shortly, giving everyone who purchased the trilogy these games for free.

This latest update will correct over 60 known issues with the three titles. Some of these are simply immersion breaking such as clipping or Vice City’s, Tommy Vercetti’s inclination to go into a T-pose while in certain cutscenes. Other fixes will affect those trying to speedrun the game.

This includes fixes to missing and misaligned collision allowing players to move through seemingly solid objects. Rockstar has also patched holes present in the map which allows players to access certain areas earlier than intended. The glitch which allows players to boost their running speed by quickly swapping between weapons has also been fixed.

Rockstar has also made a number of fixes to game breaking bugs which were present upon release. This includes; some missions entering the “failed” state despite triggering the “completed” cutscene, the game crashing when entering a vehicle in certain missions, and some enemies becoming invincible. It has also patched the rain effect, which currently severely impedes player visibility.

In its apology Rockstar said:

“We wanted to provide an update regarding the unexpected issues that came to light as part of the launch,” continuing “the updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect.”

