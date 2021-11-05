‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy’ is now available to pre-load on consoles

Rockstar Games has announced that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy is available to pre-load on consoles ahead of its November 11 release, but PC players will have to wait.

The upcoming Grand Theft Auto remasters officially launch on November 11, available digitally before a physical release in December. The remastered trilogy will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

But while the trilogy is available to pre-load right now on consoles, PC players won’t be able to download the games until launch day.

Players who have pre-ordered their digital copy via the Microsoft Store or Nintendo eShop can begin pre-loading the game today. PlayStation Store pre-loading begins on November 6 at 12am local time in your region.

Although PC players will have to wait to download the Grand Theft Auto remasters, those who purchase via Rockstar’s online store or the Rockstar Games Launch by January 5, 2022 will receive a $10 discount on their next purchases from the same marketplaces, on games priced $15 or more. The offer is valid until January 16, 2022.

It was recently revealed that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy will use Nvidia’s DLSS technology, otherwise known as Deep Learning Super Sampling. Those with a GeForce GTX graphics card can use DLSS to make the game look better without sacrificing performance.

Additionally, it looks as though the physical version of the game on Nintendo Switch will require a companion download to run. The culprit, it seems, is GTA: Vice City which needs a downloadable add-on of around 6.5GB.

