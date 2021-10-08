‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition’ has been announced

Rockstar Games has officially announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, after plenty of leaks and rumours circulated about the release.

The collection will include Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas, with the games coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. No release is set for the collection as of yet apart from the timeframe of this year, it will also be coming to mobile next year as well.

The games “will feature across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals.”

In a follow up tweet Rockstar said that “later this month marks a very special anniversary for Rockstar Games: 20 years since the original release of Grand Theft Auto III.”

Extra events in GTA Online will also celebrate the occasion, alongside some other surprises.

All existing versions of the three games will also be removed from digital stores as of next week, to make way for the collection according to Rockstar. It is unclear as of right now if the games will only be available as part of a package, or if each game will be purchasable individually also.

The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been rumoured for a long time, as Take-Two originally hinted at three new “remasters” back in a recent earnings call. Since then both a Korean ratings board and Rockstar’s own launcher did all but confirm that release, which is now official.

In other news, Resident Evil 7 has sold over 10million copies worldwide since it launched in 2017 according to Capcom.