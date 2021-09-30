‘Grand Theft Auto’ Trilogy remastered gets rated in Korea

A new rating for a Grand Theft Auto trilogy has been discovered, suggesting a remastered announcement is on the way.

As spotted by VGC, The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been classified today (September 30) by South Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee, which seems to line up with the recent rumours of a remastered release of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

These initial rumours came from Kotaku in August, who reported that after months of speculation, it learned that Rockstar Games may be remastering three classic GTA games for multiple platforms, including Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement

When the initial reports were published, it was claimed that the Grand Theft Auto remastered trilogy would be releasing in 2022 for PC and consoles, though Take-Two or Rockstar have yet to announce or confirm the new rating.

On August 9, an investor presentation by Take-Two Interactive revealed that the company is working on three unannounced “iterations of previously released titles”. Now that the Korean classification has been found, it’s likely that the unannounced project could be The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

Following the reports, Take-Two had issued several copyright takedown notices for Grand Theft Auto mods which included material from GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas, adding more fuel to the rumours.

Elsewhere, EA has announced its community initiative to help ensure a positive and welcoming experience for Battlefield 2042 players.