‘Grid Legends’ release date revealed and pre-orders available now

Codemasters’ latest entry in the Grid series, Grid Legends, has been unveiled with a gameplay trailer and release date.

Grid Legends will be released on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on February 25 2022. Players will be able to jump into “the most social and connected Grid ever”. Grid Legends will feature a new virtual production story mode, the most extensive career mode in the franchise’s history, and the ability to design custom tracks.

The base edition of Grid Legends costs £49.99 on Steam, and the Deluxe Editon costs £69.99. Both are available to pre-purchase now. All players who pre-order the game will also receive access to the Grid Legends: Seneca and Ravenwest double pack. The pack unlocks four additional cars in career events and launches the same day as the base game.

At launch, Deluxe Edition owners will “exclusively receive the Voltz Pack, consisting of two cars (Volkswagen Golf GTI, Audi R8 1:1) and team liveries, banners and logos to help you rep Voltz – one of the new teams featured in GRID Legends’ ‘Driven to Glory’ story mode.”

Deluxe Edition owners will also receive the mechanic pass on launch. This add-on allows players to unlock vehicle upgrades faster. To earn upgrades player must reach mileage milestones with each car. The mechanic pass will multiply mileage to allow for faster unlocks.

After Grid Legends launches, there will be four premium DLC packs released. These will all include expansions to Driven to Glory, new cars, circuits, event types, and customisation options. Those who own the deluxe edition will get the packs as soon as they launch. Those who own the standard edition will be able to purchase the DLC separately.

