‘Grounded’ developers to focus on fewer, more meaningful updates

Grounded, the survival game from Obsidian Entertainment, is going to get less frequent but more substantial updates going forward.

Obsidian Entertainment has announced in a developer update that it is looking at making “larger and slightly less frequent updates” to the game in the future. “Our goal is to find the right balance of keeping the game fresh with new things while giving the team enough time to make quality features.” the developer said.

“We are hard at work on the next update (0.10.0), which is one of our largest yet, which is on track to be released at the end of June.” the post continued. “We have decided to not do an update for May and focus our efforts and polish on the larger update coming next month.”

Advertisement

The update also addressed a hand full of new features in 0.10.0, including the ability to flip some building pieces to get the mirrored version, and the addition of more pieces such as curved walls, roof variations, and pillars. Full details of all changes are available in the update post.

Changes are also being made to the way that giant food items spawn and are interacted with by ants, as well as updates to photo mode. Obsidian has said that this is “a small preview of what’s coming in June.” as it still wants there to be some surprises for players.

In other news, Sony‘s recent State of Play showcase focused on Horizon Forbidden West, and showed off 14 minutes of new gameplay footage. The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn was first announced for PS5, bit will also be coming to PS4. No release date has been announced yet.