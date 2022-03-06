‘GTA 5’ on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 will have three graphics modes

Rockstar Games has detailed the three graphics modes available in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Grand Theft Auto 5.

With the current generation console enhancements releasing just around the corner on March 15, Rockstar provided a whole host of details about the upcoming ports of the game. There will be three graphics modes for players to choose from, all of which offer slightly different experiences.

Fidelity mode targets the “highest visual quality” at 30FPS, having the consoles run the game at 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled. Performance mode will target 60FPS, whilst Performance RT mode will only work on the PS5 and Xbox Series X (not the Xbox Series S) and offer “a hybrid of the Fidelity and Performance modes supporting upscaled 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled and targeting 60FPS.”

Advertisement

These new versions of GTA 5 will include “across-the-board improvements” like faster load times, increased traffic population and variety, increased vegetation density, and better lighting and reflections.

The PS5’s DualSense controller will also use the Haptic Feedback feature to simulate weather effects, directional damage, road surfaces and explosions to a higher degree.

In the same announcement, it was revealed that GTA Online would also be available as a standalone title for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game will be available free for the first three months of release on PS5, although no price for GTA Online was given.

One-time migration is possible for GTA 5 and GTA Online progress, which can be done from the “upload save game” option in the game’s pause menu.

The Rockstar Games blog post with all the new information can be found here.

Advertisement

In other news, the lead multiplayer designer on Halo Infinite has left series developer 343 Industries.