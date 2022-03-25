‘GTA Online’ announces controversial subscription service ‘GTA+’

Rockstar Games has announced ‘GTA+’, a paid subscription service that will launch for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA Online.

Launching next Tuesday (March 29), GTA+ will cost users $5.99 (£5.30), however specific regional pricing for users outside of America hasn’t been confirmed just yet.

As to what the service offers, a blog from Rockstar details the following:

“Being a GTA+ member gets you a recurring monthly GTA$500,000 direct deposit to your Maze Bank account, plus the opportunity to claim properties in and around Los Santos that unlock gameplay updates you may have missed out on, special vehicle upgrades, Member-only discounts, GTA$ and RP bonuses, and more each month.”

Rockstar goes on to say that GTA+ will provide “a new set of exclusive rewards” each month, which can be claimed from in-game websites including Maze Bank Foreclosures, Legendary Motorsport, and more.

The first month’s benefits from GTA+ include GTA$500,000 as well as a free Yacht upgrade, the La Mesa Auto Shop, free clothing and car customisation options, and a few other bonuses that are detailed on the blog.

Rockstar’s announcement has proved controversial among fans, many of whom feel that it’s little more than a cash grab by the studio.

“You guys are milking the fuck out this game,” said Twitter user ewoirl, while another user added “you can literally make 500K in like 2 hours in the game and they’re charging you $6 for that”.

“No way y’all found another way to make money off of GTA Online,” another reply reads.

Over on the GTA Online subreddit, a thread titled ‘GTA Plus Memberships (Here We Go Again…)‘ is also filled with criticism for the subscription service.

“Pay money and get essentially nothing. A day of grinding will get you more than this membership will in a year,” reads the top comment.

It remains to be seen whether Rockstar will take any criticism regarding the pricing or content of GTA+ into account going forward.

In other gaming news, Activision Blizzard workers have created Super Anti-Union Campaign Simulator to protest the company’s supposed union-busting tactics.