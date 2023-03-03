‘GTA Online’ offers “lucrative” rewards for helping Dr. Dre

The latest Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA Online) event has been revealed, offering players a chance to rake in double rewards on all of missions starring Dr. Dre.

Announced yesterday (March 2), developer Rockstar Games has revealed that a number of missions and activities from The Contract, which was introduced with new music from Dr. Dre in 2021, will be “even more lucrative” during the latest GTA Online event.

Running until March 8, the event will offer double in-game cash and RP rewards for completing F. Clinton & Partner’s Security Contract missions.

Advertisement

Additionally, finishing Payphone Hits for Franklin will pay out extra. Players need to complete three Security Contracts to unlock Payphone Hit missions, but will be rewarded with an extra 50 per cent in profits while the event is active.

Finally, helping Dr. Dre find his missing files in The Data Leaks missions will reward players with double GTA$ and RP.

In line with The Contract-themed event, anyone who logs into GTA Online this week will be given a free White DJ Pooh Tee.

The producer behind a number of Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg albums, DJ Pooh stars as the host of GTA Online‘s West Coast Classics radio, which plays an additional six Dr. Dre tracks for players who have completed The Data Leaks.

All six Dre tracks debuted when The Contract launched in 2021, featuring collaborations from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Anderson .Paak and the late Nipsey Hussle.

Advertisement

In other Grand Theft Auto news, yesterday (March 3) 50 Cent sparked rumours of a Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement when he posted a mysterious teaser on social media.

“I will explain this later […] This shit bigger than Power trust me,” wrote the rapper, who posted the cryptic message with a photo of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City‘s logo.