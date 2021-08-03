‘GTA Online’ players are walking around in circles for XP

Grand Theft Auto Online players are walking around in circles to farm XP, to earn the game’s latest items.

Last month, Rockstar Games introduced the Los Santos Tuners update which saw the addition of brand new clothes, car paint jobs and more. Players have discovered that the best way to unlock the new items is to farm experience points by setting characters to walk around in circles, while they are away from keyboard (AFK).

Dirty_Worka on Twitter noticed this player exploit and shared a video of a player walking around a car park, featuring other players in the background (Thanks, PCGamer).

To farm the XP for the Tuner update, players have to gather at a “Car Meet” and exploit the XP bonus earned every few minutes for being there. Usually, Car Meets are meant for multiplayer lobbies, but AFK players are making it their own.

One player on Twitter said: “I’m rank 107, last night I did this and left my console on for 9 HOURS.” However, the player stated that he only levelled from 102 to 107 in that time saying, “it’s not worth it for the health of the console staying on for that long”.

Apparently, “3x REP races are the only way to grind” XP. The player noted that rank 250 is the goal, so players using this exploit may be walking around for a while.

