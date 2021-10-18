‘GTA Online’ Twitch streamers are being targeted with DDOS attacks

Several GTA Online Twitch streamers claim to have been the victims of DDOS attacks.

As spotted by RockstarIntel, DarkViperAU, a popular GTA V streamer who specialises in speedrunning the game, has shared his frustrations with the state of the online security in Rockstar’s mega-hit.

GTA Online, which in the last month has averaged over 300,000 players per day, relies on peer-to-peer connections for its online blockbuster. This last left players, and steamers susceptible to attacks such as their lobbies being taken offline, or their streams being ended.

Advertisement

“For real, kinda wish Rockstar didn’t give everyone my IP address every time I played online. Getting DDoSed sucks.”

For real, kinda wish Rockstar didn't give everyone my IP address everytime I played online. Getting DDoSed sucks. — DarkViperAU (@DarkViperAU) October 17, 2021

This follows reports that a TikTok user by the name of “KILLTHESTREAMER” has begun uploading videos of themselves targeting streamers, ending their streams prematurely. While this TikTok account doesn’t pull in many views, it’s indicative of a growing community of hostile players that are intent on ruining streamers broadcasts.

Hackers targeting GTA Online players in order to frustrate them is nothing new, as we reported in August, a user was targetted by making their phone ring constantly, something they likened to “psychological torture”.

Rockstar and Take-Two have struggled to control cheaters and hackers in GTA Online for years now and have cracked down recently on dedicated cheat sites. LunaCheats, a popular source for GTA Online hacks, closed at the beginning of this year after having “discussions” with the publisher.

The cheat maker has since completely taken down its website, saying that it will no longer maintain, develop or distribute its hacks. It has also apologised to the GTA Online community, adding that it would donate all of its profits to a charity of Take-Two’s choice.

Advertisement

GTA V, which has sold over $150 million units worldwide, is set to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2022. A remastered collection of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas has also been announced for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This will be the first time that the mainline games in the series will be playable on a Nintendo platform.

In other news, Fortnite may be receiving skins based on the new film, Dune.