‘GTA Trilogy’ may be hiding an unfinished VR mode

The recently released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition from Rockstar Games may have an unexpected feature – a seemingly abandoned VR mode.

The report comes from footage posted on Twitter over the weekend (November 20) by RockstarINTEL’s Ben “videotech_” T, which appears to show “a debug Unreal command for GTA VR”. In practice, the feature in its current state seems best suited to a first-person mode rather than full VR, as Ben T notes “gunfights and punching will need tweaking”.

There is a debug Unreal command for GTA VR but it looks a little bit unfinished. Maybe it would be cool if they implemented this as a first-person option? It plays pretty well. Gunfights and punching will need tweaking, would be super cool for screenshots! pic.twitter.com/pxq5ivwGOA — Ben T (@videotech_) November 20, 2021

The feature isn’t something that’s easily available to players though, as accessing it requires using a mod to access the debug menu, and then using the correct commands to enable the VR mode. As a result, dabbling around with the mode is restricted to owners of the PC version of the game, although it could be reasonably presumably the experimental tool is present in the same base code across its console releases, which includes PS5 and Xbox Series X.

However, as the footage shown seems to be from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, it could also be “leftover” from developer tests for the upcoming San Andreas VR. The dedicated virtual reality game was announced in October 2021 as being in development for Oculus Quest 2. There’s no release window for the game yet though, with Oculus merely saying “this is a project many years in the making, and we can’t wait to show you more of it.”

VR dreams may have to wait a while though, as Rockstar is currently focused on fixing the widely criticised release of GTA The Trilogy. It has so far apologised for the state of the package at launch and restored the original PC versions of the games, and issued a massive patch for the collection.

In related VR news – sort of – a neuroengineer has trained rats to play a custom version of Doom using a rodent-sized VR rig. The capper? The rats are named after original Doom creators John Romero, John Carmack, and Tom Hall.