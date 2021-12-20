‘GTA Trilogy’ owners on PC can claim a free Rockstar game

Rockstar is offering a free game or virtual currency pack for PC players who own or purchase the GTA Trilogy remaster.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has had a rough reception on PC, with players complaining of several issues. To tempt people back, Rockstar is offering a holiday bundle for those who purchase the remasters, and will also extend the offer those who already own the trilogy.

The Rockstar Social Club page says, “Customers who purchase the PC version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition from the Rockstar Store before midnight (Eastern Time) on January 6, 2022, will receive the choice of one complimentary PC product, claimed from the Rockstar Store.”

The products available to claim are:

There is also the option to pick up currency instead for those who don’t want or already own the above games. The options are:

A Great White Shark Cash Card for GTA Online

55 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online

To apologise for the remaster, Rockstar added the original versions back to Steam, which it had previously removed. Those who purchased the remastered trilogy also gained access to the original versions on Steam. This deal is still active, so players who pick up the holiday bundle will receive the original versions of all the remastered GTA games in addition to the new offer.

