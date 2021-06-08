A Gucci bag has sold in ‘Roblox’ for more than its worth in real life, netting $4,115

A Gucci bag has sold on the Roblox marketplace for more than the price of the bag’s real world equivalent.

The Gucci ‘Queen Bee Dionysus’ bag originally only cost 475 Robux (or $5.50), but due to it only being available for one hour day on two days, the price skyrocketed. In the end it sold for 350,000 Robux, or $4,115.

This comes after a virtual ‘Gucci Garden’ space opened its doors for two weeks in May. This space allowed players to explore a set of themed rooms based off the philosophy of Gucci’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele.

As part of this experience players could purchase limited edition items, according to the official Roblox blog post on the event.

It said: “These items, created in collaboration with the talented Roblox creator Rook Vanguard, are inspired by the exhibits showcased in Florence, as signature items from Gucci’s archetypal campaigns. They will memorialize the Gucci Garden Exhibition and can be used across the Roblox platform.”

At the time of writing (June 8), the best price listed for the bag is 75,000 Robux which according to the Roblox wiki is valued at $399.95.

It seems this was a one time thing, with most other official Gucci related items on the Roblox avatar shop not even breaking the 1,000 Robux mark. This is most likely due to the fact that Robux cannot actually be traded for real world money.

