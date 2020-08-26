‘Guild Wars 2’ is coming to steam, new expansion teased

To celebrate eight years since its release, Guild Wars 2 is coming to Steam with a new expansion in the works, ArenaNet has announced.

The immensely popular MMO is set to hit the Steam platform in November, bringing its two expansions Heart Of Thorns and Path Of Fire alongside it to purchase. All Living World content will also be coming, including The Icebrood Saga.

Players won’t be able to bring over their existing accounts to the Steam platform and instead will have to start their progress from the beginning, however the world will still be shared with players who use ArenaNet’s launcher to play the game.

Joining the world of Tyria is a new expansion called End Of Dragons and is expected to be added some time in 2021. In this add-on, players will journey to Cantha, a mysterious island that has been neither seen or heard of for 200 years. Little is known about the upcoming expansion outside of a new teaser trailer, which you can watch below:

In a press release, Chauncey Gammage, chief operating officer for developer NCSOFT West, spoke about the the latest expansion.

“Guild Wars 2 has endured for the better part of a decade because of its innovative gameplay, rich storytelling, and passionate fanbase,” Gammage said. “As the game’s incredible fantasy world prepares to grow once again with the End Of Dragons expansion, we are excited to bring this universally acclaimed gaming experience to Steam users around the globe.”

Finally, to celebrate the news, current Guild Wars 2 players who own Path Of Fire expansion will be eligible to unlock a new ability for their Skimmer mount. For those who don’t possess the game, starting today Guild Wars 2: Path Of Fire standard and deluxe editions will be sold with a 50 percent discount until September 4.

