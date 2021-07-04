‘Guild Wars 2’ next expansion ‘End Of Dragons’ has release pushed back

ArenaNet has announced that the next Guild Wars 2 expansion, End Of Dragons, has been delayed until early 2022.

Guild Wars franchise lead and ArenaNet director John Taylor announced that Guild Wars 2: End Of Dragons will have its release date delayed from late 2021 to early 2022.

“As expansion development has progressed and the real-world challenges of the past year and a half have changed the way we live and work, it’s become clear that we need a little more time to deliver our creative vision for Cantha” Taylor said.

Despite the delay, fans can still expect to see a preview of the expansion later in July, as Taylor reminded fans to “tune in on July 27 for the Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons First Look livestream.”

Later in the post, updates to Guild Wars 2 were revealed by new team member Josh “Grouch” Davis, who has joined ArenaNet as head of live operations.

Davis confirmed that World Restructuring, also known as alliances, will be coming to the game in 2022. Alliances aims to create a more balanced world vs world experience for players, and will be releasing in a multiphase beta starting this year.

Guild Wars 2 will also upgrade its gaming engine to DirectX 11 over time, and Davis notes that this will enable “potential graphics upgrades down the road.”

The post also confirmed the return of former Guild Wars 2 game director Colin Johanson, who stepped away from the company in 2016 to work with Amazon on the now cancelled multiplayer game Crucible.

