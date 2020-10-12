‘Guilty Gear Strive’ release date confirmed for April 2021

Arc System Works has announced the release date for fighting game, Guilty Gear Strive.

The developer revealed the launch date with a new trailer, which also showcases the upcoming title’s gameplay, season pass information, early purchase bonuses, and its campaign mode. It also previews Guilty Gear Strive’s revamped graphics, which the develooper described as “a new artistic direction” for the series.

Guilty Gear Strive is the seventh and final mainline instalment of the long-running Guilty Gear series, and will wrap up the franchise’s two-decade-long story line. “The trials and tribulations of the series’ heroes and villains will finally be resolved,” Arc System Works states in the trailer’s YouTube description.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer below.

The standard edition of Guilty Gear Strive will be available on PC, PS4 and PS5 on April 9 2021. However, players who purchase the ultimate or deluxe edition of the game will be able to access Guilty Gear Strive from April 6 onwards. The standard and ultimate editions will receive both physical and digital releases, while the deluxe edition will only be available digitally.

The deluxe and ultimate editions will be packaged with the game’s first season pass, which includes five additional characters, five additional colours for the roster, two new stages and an extra story mode. The Ultimate Edition will also come with a digital soundtrack and artwork, alongside bonus colours.

Advertisement

The game was revealed in 2019 and was originally scheduled to release this year, but was hit with a delay in May due to the challenges faced from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.