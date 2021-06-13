‘Hades’ is coming to Microsoft Game Pass this September

Bethesda has revealed that the procedurally-generated roguelike, Hades will launch on Microsoft Game Pass later this year.

Bethesda’s announced the news during its joint E3 conference with Microsoft. During the stream, it was revealed that the game will come to Microsoft’s subscription service on August 13.

Players will be able to download and play Hades on Game Pass on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be available on Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Hades is the most recent game from indie studio Supergiant Games. Originally launched in Early Access in December 2018, before having its full release in September 2020. the game is procedurally-generated roguelike inspired by Greek mythology. Players control Zagreus, the son of Hades, as he attempts to escape the underworld and reach Mount Olympus.

Released to commercial and critical success, Hades won a number of awards including the best indie game and critic’s choice awards at the Golden Joystick Awards, and best game design at 17th British Academy Games Awards.

Hades launching on Xbox Game Pass was just one of numerous announcements during the show. The likes of Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl were also confirmed to be coming to Xbox Game Pass from day one of their respective launches.

Microsoft also announced a new Arkane Studios title during the conference, providing a first look at upcoming vampire hunting game Redfall.

Redfall is an open-world co-operative FPS being developed by Arkane Austin and will launch exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as day one with Xbox Game Pass, in Summer 2022.